Antagonic and coincident, Irarragorri and Jesús Martínez in their final

The End of Opening 2021 Come in Atlas and Leon is unprecedented and in fact it will be the first time that both clubs meet in a League.

However, off the pitch the two teams share some controversial similarities, as well as several differences that have led to an enmity between their owners. Alejandro Irarragorri and Jesús Martínez Patiño.

The first is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Orlegi, Atlas owner and Saints on MX League, Besides of Tampico in the MX Expansion League. The second is President of Grupo Pachuca, the consortium that owns the Lion and the Tuzos, which between 2014 and 2020 also had the Zacatecas miners back then Ascent MX.

It is thus that the timeshare It is the main coincidence between both groups, the only ones that remain with more than one club in the Mexican First Division.

This was the result of the success of their respective business conglomerates, which also gave them weight to become in recent years two of the most powerful voices in the world. Assembly of Owners of Liga MX, although on more than one occasion with conflicting visions.

“We do not believe that the ideal scenario in Mexican soccer is timeshare, but we do believe that it is a bridge that must be crossed,” Irarragorri told Mediotiempo in an interview when he had just acquired Atlas.

“In Mexico we have not yet achieved the power to consolidate all that force to be able to organize it among the clubs, among the businessmen who invest in the clubs.”

HOW DID THESE GROUPS ARISE?

Business administrator, Irarragorri was Vice President of Sports at Grupo Modelo between 2006 and 2013, a position for which he was president of Santos, as well as the rest of the sports ventures of the beer group, such as the Deer of Mazatlán and the Yaquis of Obregón, with whom he won several titles.

In 2012, Belgian company AB InBev bought Modelo and got rid of sports projects, so Irarragorri founded Orlegi in 2013 to become partners and acquire Santos, as well as Tampico Madero in 2016 and Atlas in 2019.

Orlegi currently has businesses in the agricultural, real estate and insurance industries, as well as sports projects.

For its part, Grupo Pachuca was born in 1995 when Martínez Patiño, also a business administrator, bought the Tuzos from the Hidalgo government for a ridiculous price (100,000 dollars when today it is worth around 44 million), when the team was in the division of ascent.

In that division too bought the Lion in 2010, to be promoted two years later. Among its projects are the University of Soccer and the Hall of Fame, in addition to having restaurants, a tire brand and soccer projects in three Argentina and Chile, with Talleres de Córdoba and Everton de Viña del Mar.

SO WAS BORN THE ENEMY BETWEEN BOTH

On September 29, 2017, the enmity between these directors became known, after the Assembly of Owners chose to extend the contract of the television rights of the Mexican National Team with Televisa and TV Azteca.

This instead of accepting the offer proposed by the company Claro de Carlos Slim, former partner of Martínez Patiño in León, in conjunction with NBC Universal and Telemundo, the latter supposedly of 260 million dollars for four years, which represented 60 million more compared to that of Televisa and TV Azteca.

Martínez had already convinced representatives of clubs such as Chivas, Pumas and Rayados. However, some did not keep their word and preferred Televisa’s offer, which it supported for Irarragorri.

Another moment of clear differences occurred in April 2020, when the same Assembly abolished promotion and demotion, something that Grupo Pachuca opposed, but an initiative promoted by Irarragorri.

After that, the latter accused Irarragorri of disseminating Assembly agreements, even altered ones, and of leaking biased information to the media.