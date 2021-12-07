Why isn’t Santi Muñoz playing for Newcastle?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 07:09:35





Santiago Muñoz was announced as a player of the Newcastle in August and since then he has been ‘disappeared’ in the club, both in the first team and in the whole U23, which raised questions about what happens to the forward of 19 years and finally there was an official response.

The coach of the team U23, Elliott dickman explained that the Mexican’s absence is due to a injury and it would be until after Christmas when could your dream of playing in Englanda after working separately on the physicals.

“Santi he is injured and is still doing part of his rehabilitation. It is likely to be after Christmas, I imagine, before we see Santi in a match situation. The staff works very hard with him trying to get him ready when the time comes, ”he told The Gazette.

On severity of injury of the Aztec striker, the youth squad strategist added: “Can not (say something) to be honest ”.

Muñoz signed to 18 month loan with option to purchase with the Newcastle on the last day of transfers in England, a transfer that was widely known for its resemblance to the name of Santiago Muñez, character from the movie Gol which was released in 2005.