Tala Martino explains why some players are not called up

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 00:09:11





In the process of Gerardo Martino As coach of the Mexican National Team there have been some episodes of indiscipline, among other cases of refusals of players to play tournaments officers.

Given this, the Tata understands that there are problems that can be solved and others in which there can be no going back, such as Javier Hernandez, who since September 2019 has not worn the Tricolor shirt again, after committing an indiscipline in a team concentration.

“It is normal to have fluctuations with the summons of players, with the moments, because they have to coexist with many situations and sometimes There are problems, but these problems somehow have a certain degree of importance, there are times that are solvable and others that no longer have a turning back”Said Martino in an interview with Mediotiempo in Austin, Texas, where El Tri will face Chile in a friendly this Wednesday.

Arteaga, with less stigma than Chicharito

During the summer, Gerardo Arteaga refused to go to the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020, asking for a special permission to have family problems. That decision has taken him away from the Tricolor, although unlike Chicharito, the Belgian Genk player still in the sights of Tata Martino.

“He is a footballer who always we observes, He was with us in the Summer, he must have gone to the Olympic Games and we learned about his personal situation and from there we we observe what was there good returns on Jesús Gallardo and Osvaldo Rodríguez, but he is not a player who is out of the calls”, Clarified the DT.

With Martino at the head of the Tricolor, not only have these two cases from bad attitudes, then too in this process Luis Montes decided to resign from Tri for believing that he had no opportunities to show himself, while at the same time Carlos Vela decided to end his history as a selected, beyond the fact that José Juan Macías also avoided going to Tokyo 2020, during the days when he sealed his signing with Spanish Getafe.