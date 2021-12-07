Sylvester Stallone makes the leap to television with Paramount’s ‘Kansas City’ +

Sylvester Stallone prepares his television landing. As reported by Deadline, the actor and director of “Rocky” is currently negotiating his signing for the Paramount + drama. ‘Kansas City’, the next project by Taylor Sheridan, creator of series such as ‘Yellowstone’ or ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, and veteran screenwriter Terrence Winter, whose curriculum includes fictions such as ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Boardwalk Empire’.

Sylvester Stallone

If the negotiations finally come to fruition, this will mean Stallone’s first major role on the small screen since his previous television works are limited to appearances in the seventies, before his rise to fame with “Rocky”, in classic series such as’ Police Story ‘and’ Kojak ‘and the occasional cameo in fictions such as’ Keep dreaming ‘on HBO,’ Las Vegas’ on NBC and, most recently, on several episodes of ‘This Is Us’.

‘Kansas City’, produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan’s growing television universe, follows an Italian mobster from New York City (to whom, if all goes well, Stallone will give life) forced to move to the most unlikely place: Kansas City, Missouri. Set today, the legendary mobster Sal will be faced with the unexpected task of rebuilding his Italian mob family in the modernized Midwestern city. There Sal will meet characters as surprising as they are naive who will follow him along his unconventional path to power.

A new franchise?

The new fiction will become part of Sheridan’s list of television productions, which in a short time is becoming one of the most important creators of today thanks to the undeniable public success of ‘Yellowstone’, a modern western starring Kevin Costner little known outside the United States that has even spawned a spin-off, ‘1883’, which will be released in just over a week.

“Taylor is a prolific creator due to the multidimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds“, defends David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.” Being able to have the legendary Sylvester play one of these characters is a true privilege. And if that wasn’t enough, we have Terence with us producing the project, responsible for some of the most captivating and deeply respected television series in history. “

Stallone, at seventy-five years of age, continues being a respected Hollywood star, and is not for less. Franchises as important as “Rocky”, “Rambo” or “Los mercenarios” arose from his head, and he is a capital figure in action cinema of the last forty years both in front of and behind the camera.