Milan vs Liverpool. LIVE. Champions League match J6 TODAY

Comes the last day of the Champions League group stage, where several teams arrive already classified to the round of round of 16 of the most important club tournament in Europe. Today we bring you live the AC Milan vs Liverpool match, where the Italian team still arrives with hopes of staying alive after a bad start.

Liverpool arrives at this clash with the first place in the group assured and an abysmal difference of 10 points with respect to the second place, the led Jürgen Klopp, are not only clear favorites against the MilanThey will also be one of the rivals to beat for any team that has to face them in the elimination round.

WHAT DOES MILAN NEED TO ADVANCE?

At this time the Milan is third with four points. If he beats the Liverpool he will be second and will be in the round of 16, as long as Porto loses or draws with Atlético de Madrid.

WHERE TO SEE THE MILAN VS LIVERPOOL?

Today’s duel will take place at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time at the San Siro stadium, home of the AC Milan. The broadcast live It will be through pay TV for the signal TNT Sports and by the application HBO Max.

ALIGNMENTS

AC Milan: Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernández, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Diaz, Krunic and Ibrahamovic

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Konaté, Williams, Minamino, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mané, Origi and Salah