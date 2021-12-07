Leon and Atlas received veto notices; Morelos Stadium was vetoed

Editorial Mediotiempo

Because a couple of fans sneaked onto the pitch of the Stadiums of Leon and Atlas, the Disciplinary Commission decided that both places receive a veto notice as a sanction prior to the Grand Final of the MX League of the Apertura 2021 that begins this Thursday at the Fiera stadium.

In a statement, Liga MX reported that the sanction applies to Nou Camp Stadium and to Jalisco Stadium, which hosted the second leg of the Semifinals. In the colossus of Guadalajara the duel was played between the Red and black and the Pumas; while in the house of Lion, the Green Bellies welcomed Tigers.

“The veto notice is derived from the invasion of the court by 1 person at the end of both matches, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Coaching Staff at risk. Furthermore, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, ”the statement states.

This sanction will not affect either of the two games of the Final, But, if the situation is repeated in the Final, it could put at risk the first home games of both teams in the Closing 2022.

Liga MX announced the official schedules of the Final. León receives Atlas this Thursday at the Nou Camp Stadium while on Sunday the Champion will be defined in Jalisco.

Morelos stadium vetoed

In the Expansion League there were also sanctions. The Athletic Morelia He received a sanction of three veto games for the Morelos Stadium and also an economic fine after the events in the match against Jaiba Brava.

“The sanction is a match and an economic fine for the entry of five fans to the field, situation that could put at risk the integrity and health of players and members of the Coaching Staff. In addition, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, “the statement states.

“The other two more games of veto are for repeating when discriminatory shouts are presented in the rostrum and have applied all the phases of the anti-discrimination protocol “.