I wish Messi’s statement was honest: Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been the subject of conversation in recent months, because with a new gala of the Ball from Gold many soccer fans expected the Pole to be the winner over players like Lionel Messi or Christian Ronaldo.

In 2020 the forward of the Bayern Munich It was lethal for the German team to conquer all of Europe, but France Football magazine decided not to deliver the award due to the pandemic.

Lewandowski lashed out at the speech he gave Messi after getting his seventh Ball from Gold.

“There was sadness, I have nothing to hide. I cannot say that I am satisfied but quite the opposite. I feel dissatisfied. I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words”, He mentioned in the program Moc Futbolu of the Polish channel Kanale Sportowym.

The words of the Argentine

Lionel messi

conquered his seventh Golden Ball, after having won the award in the 2021 edition. True to his humble personality, the Argentine gave a speech that surprised everyone: He asked for the Ballon d’Or to Robert Lewandowski!

The Argentine surpassed in the voting for the Golden Ball precisely to Robert Lewandowski already Jorginho, who were in the second and third position respectively. Leo took the seventh award, now surpassing by two to Cristiano Ronaldo.

In his speech after winning the Golden Ball, Leo Messi He recognized that he is proud to achieve this number of awards. However, it is also an honor for him to have competed with someone like Robert Lewandowski. That is why he asked France Football that he also gives him his prize.

“It is an honor for me to fight him, I think you deserve your Ballon d’Or. Last year I think we all agree that you were the winner. I think France Football should give you the Ballon d’Or. I hope they can give it to you because you deserve it. I think you have to have it in your house too”He declared.