Chivas has not yet announced the signing of Sebastián Córdova despite having reached an agreement with the player

Sebastian Cordova is the first reinforcement of Chivas de Guadalajara for him Closing 2022. It is an open secret that was uncovered since last week in negotiations with the America in which there is also the name of Uriel Antuna, who will become part of the set of Santiago Solari.

However, and despite the fact that the parties have already reached an agreement, the official announcement by the Herd continues to be delayed. According to information from the reporter Natalia León, One of the impediments for Chivas to make its first reinforcement official for the Clausura 2022 is that the transfer list comes out.

“Regarding reinforcements to Chivas, the only one practically closed is Sebastian Cordova. What has delayed it being made official? That the transfer list comes out, the fact that the player is with the National Team, among other factors to square the negotiation . “, the journalist details on her official Twitter account.

And it is that Córdova -like Antuna- are cited with the selection of Mexico for the friendly match to be played this Wednesday against the team of chiliFrom there to that the conversations have been paused -for the moment- to definitively close an agreement that already has the approval.

Furthermore, Antuna continues to be one of the objects in contention in part of the negotiation; Nevertheless, The final decision has already been made and the economic arrangement between the azulcrema and the player is missing, something that will also be resolved when those summoned by Gerardo Martino break ranks after the friendly against La Roja.