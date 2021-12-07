Boss fires 900 employees over Zoom before Christmas

Recently a clip that has become viral on Twitter, since in it a fragment of a video call by the platform Zoom, where the head of a company fired 900 his employees.

The CEO of the United States Mortgage Company Better, has generated great controversy and a series of critics on social networks, since, a few days from Christmas, decided to lay off hundreds of workers, and not only that, but he did it through video call.

CEO Launches 900 Employees Over Zoom: “Their Employment Was Terminated, Effective Immediately”

The company announced its now former employees, who was fired a few days ago, through a video call by Zoom in which he brought together workers from the United States and India to inform them of their new unemployment status.

According to The Guardian portal, Kevin Ryan, CFO of Better.com, said the company laid off 9% of its employees, that is, 900 workers.

“I come to you with no good news,” Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, at the beginning of the video call held on Wednesday of last week and widely circulated in social networks.

“If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being fired. Your employment here is immediately terminated, ”Garg continued, citing changes in the market,“ efficiency ”and“ productivity ”as the reasons behind the mass layoff.

“The market has changed … we have to move with it to survive,” the 43-year-old man offered as an explanation. “Ultimately, it was my decision and I wanted them to hear it from me.”

Employees will receive an email from Human Resources

Subsequently, according to some reports, the CEO said employees could expect an email from HR with severance and benefits details.

Garg, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur,” said the decision was “really challenging” and noted that it was the second time in his career that he had made such job cuts.

“I don’t want, I don’t want to do this. The last time I did this, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger, “he said during the video call.

A former employee described the duration of the video call as “three minutes maximum” in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“They threw us like garbage. We were there from the beginning and we worked hard for the company and for our roles, ”said another.

Dismissal for video call causes outrage in Internet users

In a short time, after the video went viral, a barrage of comments arrived, since the case unleashed the outrage of users on social networks, since several Internet users have criticized the CEO for firing his employees through a video call and not in person, thanking each one for their work.

“Zero respect for people”, “Before and did not do a group of WhatsApp“,” Yes it will be very inhuman, but why do you want to see the boss if they are going to fire you anyway? “Were some of the comments that the video.

