Health is a complete complement to physical and mental well-being, which is achieved with Healthy habitsIf you want to feel better in your day to day, more relaxed, happy and calm, you can well incorporate them into your life.

Many times it happens to us that we feel stress because we believe that the day is not giving us up, that we cannot do everything we want because we need more time, for those cases what do you think? wake up an hour earlier.

You can read: Positive affirmations by Kendall Jenner to start a week full of good energy

Of course, healthy habits are a whole “chain of well-being” as that television commercial says, this means that one activity can motivate you to another and so on, if you fall asleep an hour earlier, you can wake up earlier and more rested.

Once you’ve woken up with Lots of energy, allow yourself to see the light of day so that you do not win sleep again, then you can stretch the body, do a brief massage on the face, open and close the hands and then yes to get up.

The hydration It is key to maintaining the health of the body, a glowing skin and even relieves stress, so the first thing when getting up is to drink at least a glass of water, to activate the body and speed up metabolism.

At some time of the day it is also important that you take 30 minutes to an hour for the exercise, a walk, go to the gym, whatever you like to do, it is vitally important to have this habit because it not only makes you have the ideal figure but also creates emotional well-being.

Healthy habits to generate physical and emotional well-being in your day to day. Photo: PEXELS



The state of mind is super important to motivate you to have more healthy habits, and when you exercise you get it, you might think that you are going to feel tired but it is the opposite, you favor the oxygenation and blood circulation.

Video: Octavio Ocaña’s ex-girlfriend shares photos of her baby and everyone thinks he is the same as the actor, visit our TikTok to find out all the information

Mobility and flexibility also allows you improve your posture and have more confidence in yourself. Another of the healthy habits to incorporate into your life is thank and have a more positive thought.

It may interest you: Michelle Salas shares how skin care should be in autumn and winter

The positive affirmations that you decree either at the start of your day, at the end of work, at eating and at the end of your day benefit the mental health and lower stress, it is about reflecting on what happens in your life and to that extent you visualize what is best for you.