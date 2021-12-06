Confidential the Gignac-Ruiz issue for Liga MX, due to a possible misunderstanding

ESPN Digital looked for two witnesses to the incident and they report that Gignac did not insult the doctor Armando Ruiz, but Liga MX gave the case confidential treatment, until the referee’s report was known

On a topic ‘confidential’ became for the MX League what happened last night in the game between Leon and Tigers, where presumably André-Pierre Gignac he angrily demanded the Dr., Armando Ruiz, a neutral doctor, who did not allow the entry of Juan José Sánchez Purata, which caused a strong clash with the neurosurgeon, prior to the end of the first half.

ESPN Digital was able to consult two witnesses at the time and these revelations agree that André-Pierre He never insulted the whistling César Ramos Palazuelos, but simply the Frenchman asked him how to proceed, to which the center-back told him that he should be treated outside the field, because it was a request from the LA doctor. MX League.

ESPN Digital looked for two witnesses to the incident and they report that Gignac did not insult the doctor Armando Ruiz, but Liga MX gave the case confidential treatment, until the referee's report was known.

“It was a head collision from my colleagues, our medical corps and that of the League (Armando Ruiz), the only thing I noticed is that André (Gignac) he asked Ramos Palazuelos if he had to leave and he replied “no”, because according to the regulations, when there are two players from the same team, he can stay, “revealed our interviewee, who asked to remain anonymous.

The shock began because the doctor neutrally asked to “check” him off the field because he saw him “badly” and most likely Gignac I consider that Lion He wanted to take advantage of the play and from there the angry claim began.

It was found that Armando Ruiz was very clear, since another testimony of a player of the Lion ensures that the doctor commented to the central whistle that he did not see Sánchez Purata well and wanted to check him, but the university footballer ignored and entered the playing field, but the central judge reminded him that he should be treated.

“Gignac He started yelling at the Dr., “Why is he going to leave?”, perhaps with the ignorance that the doctor has nothing to do with our team, “said our other informant, who said that he no longer knew what else there was when the end of the first half was whistled.

This site wanted to search, through sources of the Liga MX, some complement by Dr., Armando Ruiz, however, the answer was that it was information “confidential”, since it is unknown if the referee Ramos Palazuelos recorded it in the arbitration certificate, a situation that until now is unknown.

“In any moment Gignac insulted the referee, “said the player, but acknowledged that there were harsh claims against the doctor of the MX League perhaps, our interviewee insisted, because he did not know if the doctor was from Lion or was it neutral. ‘We would have to ask André himself if he knows it or not,’ said the source to this portal.