Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 04

We ask you a question: which movie is on the Netflix grid? has won more Oscars?

1. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

2. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

3. The power of the dog

Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is graceful, cool, and cruel, while George is impassive, fussy, and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. It is a place the rapid modernization of the 20th century remains and in which the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowbow Phil has ever known, is revered. When George secretly marries a village widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil, shocked and furious, wage a sadistic and relentless war to destroy her completely using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

Four. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

5. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

6. Single until Christmas

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment on his perpetual bachelor status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend they are now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother gives him a blind date with his handsome coach James, the plan goes awry.

7. 13 hours: the secret soldiers of Benghazi

On September 11, 2012, on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, a group of Islamist militiamen attacked the US consulate and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member US Special Operations team was dispatched to rescue the survivors.

8. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Unlucky and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and catches the eye of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

9. A Castle for Christmas

The famous American writer Sophie travels to Scotland and wants to buy a castle, but the fussy owner, Myles (a Scottish duke), is reluctant to sell it to a foreigner. While trying to find a compromise, the couple constantly clash, but along the way they may find more than they bargained for.

10. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

