Mexican jewel would arrive at Hertha Berlin

In the recent Reveletions Cup, some Mexican players drew attention with their performances with which they obtained the trophy disputed in the Miguel Aleman Valdez from Celaya, Guanajuato.

One of the players who stood out was Christian torres, a 17-year-old Mexican forward who currently plays in Los Angeles FC from Carlos candle that will be searched by a team from the Bundesliga.

And it is that according to various portals such as Aztec Ambassadors and Mexican Prospects, towers would be wanted by him Hertha Berlin, who currently militates in position 14 of the German First Division.

In the last season, towers played in Las Vegas Light, team of the Second Division of soccer in the United States and a kind of reserve for the LAFC. He was in 25 games, the same ones in which he scored three goals and gave an assist. With the LAFC, Christian torres He has barely played nine games.

towers He finished his contract just a few days ago and would arrive as a free agent at Herta Berlin on January 1, although it is unknown whether he will arrive directly with the first team or will complete some training time in the club’s inferiors. This rumor took even greater force when the Mexican began to follow the accounts of the whole of the capital of Germany on social networks.

Unlike other players with dual nationality, towers He has expressed his desire to represent Mexico in a definitive way.

“With the United States I only went once or twice but it was different. Here with Mexico I see that there is more passion in all the players and teachers,” said the attacker in an interview with TUDN.

