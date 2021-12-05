Mbappé reveals his annoyance for not leaving PSG in the summer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.12.2021 14:35:18





Kylian Mbappé finally opened up after PSG did not let him go to Real Madrid in summer. The world champion did not keep anything and it was very clear in an interview that nothing more and nothing less than Thierry Henry, a former Barcelona player, did.

One of the obligatory questions revolved around his future, since his wish to go out in june the Parisian team made the rumors grow so much that the sports director, Leonardo, had to go out to calm the offensive of Real Madrid.

“Disappointed with not dating? A bit. Is not easy. Whatever happened, I was going to play in a great club. People asked me if I wasn’t very disappointed… Yes, a little at the beginning when I wanted to leave. I am in a team that wants to win the Champions League. I’m Parisian too, I feel great, but I wanted to discover something else“, said Mbappé.

Although he has now refocused on his work with PSG, Kylian still you have not renewed your contract with the team led by Mauricio Pochettino, which ends June 30, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that although Real Madrid has a millionaire offer ready with large commissions for the French and his agent, in case of being released, this it would be practically impossible to perform, since the Paris Saint-Germain wouldn’t be willing to let go of free to a player for whom he paid more than 100 million euros.

He was about to leave the French team

Despite his young age, the Frenchman told Henry that after France was eliminated from Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 at the hands of Switzerland, he was about to leave the French team, since many doubts arose about his performance with the national team.