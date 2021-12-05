Kate Winslet: “I live a dream for a middle-aged actress”

Kate Winslet in her portrayal of Mare Sheehan in the series “Mare of Easttown”, for which she prepared by pedaling 20 kilometers a day. / Courtesy: HBO

Kate Winslet came from reality to lay the foundation for her character Mare Sheehan on the HBO series Mare of Easttown. The actress analyzed the behavior of policewomen, sergeants and detectives in Delaware County, outside the city of Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, to make her interpretation more credible.

His research process lasted several months before he stepped into Mare Sheehan’s skin and began to feel his every pulse.

Mare of Easttown | Official trailer | Hbo

We chatted with Kate Winslet about the show, her character, and her look at the spectrum of opportunity for actresses like her.

How did “Mare of Easttown” come to you?

It was a bizarre time, actually. In September 2018, I was filming in Britain, and within a month I received the Ammonite script and the first two episodes of Mare of Easttown. I ended up saying yes to those two great and incredible jobs. I live a dream for a middle-aged actress. I hate that term, but I am 45 years old now; I’m not twenty anymore. And when I read Mare, I felt lucky that I had been invited for something that could have been offered to an American actress, for example. The text was real and wonderful, and I managed to feel myself saying those words. That’s always a parameter for me: I say sections out loud when I’m reading a script, and I interpret. I tell my son or daughter: “Come and read this scene with me quickly.” It depends on the reaction they have, I say yes or no to the project, and in this case, I accepted.

What were the main challenges to take on this project?

The series is set in Delaware County, outside of Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania. It is a different country from mine and a completely different character for me, different from everything I have done. People have the specific Delco accent, and that was an extra factor for me, and I was thinking, “Oh my God, I’m going to have to learn another kind of American accent once again!” I love doing accents, but this one is particularly tricky.

How could you describe Mare Sheehan?

He is a character who was the pillar of a community for many years. She’s a good detective sergeant. When Mare was 16 years old, she was responsible for the winning point in a national women’s basketball championship. The city became famous. And every year there is a ceremony around that great episode that happened 25 years ago. She is held up before the population of the city and everyone hails her as a great heroine, but she does not feel that way. Half the time she just wants to hide and disappear, but she keeps going.

What attracted you to the story, in terms of plot and theme?

Well, it’s about a murder in a small town, and there is a suspenseful moment at the end of every hour. I got caught up in episode after episode, you know that wonderful thing you feel when you watch a murder drama and they’re trying to figure out who the killer is? The “who was” is very fascinating. I think it’s a very smart story in that genre. But it is not just the story of a crime. Actually, it’s more about community, about mercy, compassion, and sadness; and about how real people live.

Mare Sheehan is a former athlete and current police officer. How did you physically prepare for the role?

I knew it would be a great challenge. It was a long shoot. It was 124 days and COVID-19 emerged in the middle. I played that character for over a year and there were five months of preparation. He had to be in shape. Not because you necessarily have to see a fit body or things like that, but because you had to run a lot on the set. He had to do a lot of combat scenes, fights, confrontations and arrests of people, throwing huge men to the ground. So during the filming, it often had to be like an athlete training for something. In fact, I was not physically training, but I did a lot of long bike rides, I tried to pedal twenty km a day, something like that, but I never wanted to portray her as an unreal wonder woman in her early forties.

How was the research process to be part of this series?

I spent a lot of time with the Easttown Police and the Marple Township Police, which are neighbors. There was a group of detective sergeants and police officers who really helped me a lot. Especially a woman named Christine Blaylor. A detective sergeant who was explosive, small, extraordinary; a beast. He’s almost my age. It’s amazing, very, very positive. She had a life, not exactly like Mare’s, but similar: she was a very young mother, she didn’t have great prospects and she needed to do something to give herself value and have a goal in life and she found it in the Police.