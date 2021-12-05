Juventus defeats Johan Vázquez and Genoa

Turin, Italy. Genoa, with Johan Vazquez as a starter, loses 2-0 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in a match corresponding to matchday 16 of the

Italian and still sunk in the relegation zone.

La Vecchia Signora takes all three points with goals from Colombian Juan Cuadrado and Argentine Paulo Dybala to add 27 points and place in fifth position in the table.

The Mexican defender Johan Vazquez he played his ninth game in the Italian league, all as a starter and playing every minute.

Genoa, desperate for points to get out of the relegation zone, wanted to surprise Juventus, but reality caught up with them in the 9th minute when Juan Cuadrado scored an Olympic goal, incredible that the defense and goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu ate the score for 1-0.

Juventus was totally dominating the actions, at minute 16 Dybala has a great opportunity to increase the score by picking up a rebound to send the ball over the goal, an incredible failure.

Genoa sinks in the relegation zone

At 37 ‘Matthijs de Ligt jumps over the defenders to finish off a pumped cross with a great header. Salvatore Sirigu makes a reflex stop and avoids the goal.

A minute later Álvaro Morata fails to convert thanks to a great save by the Genoa goalkeeper.

Already in the second half again the Spanish attacker Morada in a solo career shoots crossed for Sirigu to make a fabulous save.

In minute 66 Paulo dybala He takes advantage of a loose ball inside the area and makes a tremendous shot to the center of the goal. Salvatore Sirigu anticipates and stops well.

The magic of the goalkeeper Genoa It ended when Federico Bernardechi made a good pass and connected inside the area with Dybala who made a quick shot to make the score 2-0, a goal scored in the 82nd minute.