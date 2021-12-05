Gignac criticized for claims to concussion protocol doctor

The Tigres attacker became a trend due to complaints to the doctor who requested the departure of Sánchez Purata after the head collision with Diego Reyes

French striker André-Pierre Gignac became a trend in social networks, after he faced the concussion protocol doctor, Armando Ruiz, within the match between Lion and tigers corresponding to the semifinals of the 2021 Opening Tournament.

Gignac called in on the concussion protocol doctor. Imago7

Players Diego Reyes and Juan Sánchez Purata they had a clash of heads in a play in which they tried to reject in the area a center of the Esmeralda team, who was fighting at that time to take advantage again on the board, since the score was tied 1-1.

Faced with the mishap, the assistants were admitted and the concussion protocol doctor determined to verify that there were no major problems due to the head collision and Gignac He faced the doctor before the situation.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

“Now Gignac give orders to the doctor hahaha “,” yes Gignac It says that the protocol does not apply, it does not apply and it is ch .. ”were some of the comments that emerged on Twitter due to the situation.

After that, the actions continued their course without any major setbacks and the UANL team maintained the advantage in the match, which at that time left them with a 3-2 lead on aggregate.