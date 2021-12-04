Why do The Expendables need Megan Fox and 50 Cent?

Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa are the artists who could save the Indestructibles franchise

Seven years after the third installment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lungren and Randy Couture, they will return for a quarter of the story about a group of seasoned mercenaries fulfilling multiple missions.

The story will be directed by Scott Waugh, recognized by Act of Valor and Need for Speed. While Spenser Cohen wrote the script with reviews from the writers Max adams and John joseph connolly. The news caused a stir, so much so that Jeffrey Greenstein, President of Millennium Media, celebrated the news by “Bringing this star-studded, action-packed movie to the big screen with Lionsgate.” He also mentioned that “They added exciting new stars to join the veterans.”

Previous films in the series have featured big names like Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews, Wesley Snipes and more. And it is that one of the greatest charms of the film series was that it made a nostalgic tribute to the action movies from the eighties including the stars of those movies in veteran roles. Perhaps that is why the inclusion of three new artists is so striking: Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tony Jaa.

The choice of these stars is far from the style that the Indestructibles films had handled to date. But maybe that is exactly what the franchise needs..

Why did you bring in these actors?

The indestructibles saw the light for the first time in 2010 and the novelty of seeing so many artists made the film generate more than $ 274 million at the global box office. The sequel was joined two years later by the talents of Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jean Claude Van Damme, which ensured a collection of 314 million.

However, the third film, released in 2014, was not as successful. Critics argued that younger generations no longer cared about these action heroes and the story disappointed fans and critics alike. This was reflected in the box office, which only reached $ 214 million and its premiere was quickly forgotten by its most fierce competitor: Lego Movie.

The cast of Tony jaa is a Thai actor who has achieved a lot of fame in the Asian market thanks to his skills as an expert in mixed martial arts. Although his leap to stardom came this year by starring in Detective Chinatown 3, which raised more than $ 686 million, making it the fourth highest grossing non-English language film ever, the highest grossing foreign language R film and now holds the number 3 spot in the top of the highest grossing films of all of 2021. This movie was only released in China.

Tony Jaa’s presence certainly responds to the interest of capturing the Asian film market, but it would also be the first time that a martial arts expert has made an appearance in the franchise since Jet Li starred in the first movie.

Secondly, Megan fox It also seems to be a breath of fresh air, as his experience in the action tapes of Transformers it’s very different from what veteran artists have seen in their movies. Also, his return to the movies blockbuster It could open up the possibility to tell new stories centered on different characters.

The same happens with 50 Cent, who starred in action movies Den of Thieves and Escape Plan, films that also have a very different cut from that of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in the franchise.

These artists promise to get away a bit from the nostalgia that the movies of The indestructibles. It remains to be seen if it manages to offer something truly new and if it is well received in the competitive streaming and premiere environment in which Hollywood is involved.

