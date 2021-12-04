What does Checo Pérez need to continue in the fight for third place in the championship?

Checo Pérez will start the Saudi Arabian GP 13 points behind Valtteri Bottas

The Formula 1 live his penultimate date of the 2021 championship and the Mexican Checo Pérez he still dreams of the possibility of reaching third place in the drivers’ championship, a goal that would put him as his best overall place in a season.

Checo Pérez He is 13 points behind the Finn Valtteri Bottas, who has 203 to 190 from Guadalajara. Checo has made a comeback in the last five seasons and in Saudi Arabia he has one more chance to catch up with his rival.

Checo Pérez will start fifth in the Saudi Arabian GP. Getty

With a Lewis hamilton and Max verstappen Fighting side by side for the world title, Checo and Bottas have in their sights the search for third place, a fight that could extend to Yas Marina or be defined in Jeddah.

Czech will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from fifth place, while the Finn will start from second place. Given this we tell you what you need Checo Pérez to finish in third position.

The ideal scenario for Checo would be that his rival does not add units; that is to say, that Bottas did not finish the race and the tapatío obtain, at least two sixth places to achieve the mathematical advantage.

Checo could postpone everything to the last race if this Sunday he finishes in third position and his rival is fourth or worse. Another result would be for Checo to get two fourth places that would give him 24 points at the end, but he needs Bottas to have two bad races with two seventh places in a row.

Bottas can end the fight tomorrow

All those scenarios could help Checo Pérez, but there is a scenario for the fight to end this Sunday and that is that the Mexican does not finish the race and Bottas finishes in third place or better.

It is the only scenario with which the Finn would get enough advantage to close as the third driver of the 2021 F1 championship, in the last year with Mercedes. In 2022 Bottas will go to Alfa Romeo, a team that was previously Sauber and in which Pérez began his career in 2011.