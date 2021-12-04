Viñas faithful to America, it will only go out if it is to Europe

End to the rumors of a possible departure of Federico Viñas del América, after his representative confirmed that the player will continue in the Coapa club

The Uruguayan forward, Federico Viñas, will remain in America for the next tournament and it is ruled out that he can go to another Liga MX club, despite scoring only one goal throughout the 2021 Apertura.

Viñas will not go out to any other team in the current transfer market, nor can it be used as a bargaining chip. EFE

Daniel Gutiérrez, representative of the 23-year-old South American, told ESPN Digital that Viñas will not go to any other team in the current transfer market, nor can it be used as a bargaining chip.

“There is no chance that Federico Viñas will play in any Mexican team other than America”Said the businessman.

In the same vein, he asserted that the only way for Viñas to go out is to European football, where he has been followed by some teams, but they have not put an offer on the board of the América board.

“The only market we think of for him is Europe, if there is a possibility, and if not, he will stay in America fighting for a place like he has been up to now.”Added the representative.

Federico Viñas lived his worst year with the Coapa team, since in Guard1anes 2021 and Apertura 2021 he only scored two goals. In addition, he lost the title to Henry Martín and Roger Martínez.

‘El Toro’ only played 423 minutes throughout the last regular tournament and played five games as a starter.