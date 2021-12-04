SHCP Announces New Tax Amounts; Gasolines will cost more from December 4

Through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) published the new amounts of the stimuli prosecutors what will the fuels in Mexico and that in the week of Saturday, December 4 to 10, they will show a reduction in subsidies, so much for Magna and Premium gasoline What Diesel.

In this way, the new subsidy adjustments represent a reduction in the discounts of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) that is charged when buying said hydrocarbons, and of which consumers will pay a higher fee.

This is how the fuel adjustments will remain from December 4 to 10

Magna Gasoline (less than 91 octane): this week the subsidy remains at 58.68%, when the previous one had been set at 68.36%. This means that the fiscal stimulus corresponds to 3.0012 pesos, in such a way that for each liter of Magna gasoline purchased, 2.1136 pesos of IEPS will be paid.

Premium Gasoline (equal to or greater than 91 octane): as of Saturday, December 4, it will have 31.85% of the IEPS quota, which represents a discount of 1.3756 pesos per liter when in the previous week the proportion handled was 44.17%. This means that you will have a tax of 2.9436 pesos.

Diesel: next week will have a 40.03% subsidy, while the previous week was from 47.32. In this way, the stimulus will be equivalent to 2.25 pesos per liter, subtracting each consumer to cover the quota of 3.3712 pesos.

With these fiscal stimuli from the Secretary of Finance It is intended that variations in fuel prices in Mexico stabilize, so that the rate of IEPS be less in a final cost.

However, it must be remembered that the final price will be established by the distributors in the gas stations throughout the country, in whom the decision of the price of fuels to consumers falls.

