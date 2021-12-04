Saudi GP F1 2021: Verstappen about to take pole position from Hamilton; Czech Prez start fifth

Dramtica Qualy del Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton They had a great fight again, now, for the pole position. This position was moved to the side of the English pilot, after the Dutchman will hit the barrier with his RB16B in the last part of the circuit, a fact that they condemned him to start in third position. Checo Prez, meanwhile, start in fifth place, after that at the last moment, Charles Leclerc would snatch fourth position from him.

Red Bull was motivated to qualify after awakening in FP3. We saw this in Q1 and Q2, where Checo Prez took first place (1: 28.021) and second place (1: 27.946), respectively.. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were saving their weapons for the last part of the Qualy.

For the third part of qualifying, the two Mercedes were the first to leave, Hamilton went off the track on his first attempt, but recovered and improved his time to impose conditions with 1: 27.511. It was Verstappen’s turn.

Mad Max, already in third place, set records in the first two sectors and kept a pace that made him dream of pole position, yet the drama appeared in Jeddah: A touch out of a corner ruined everything Verstappen had achieved thus far. Their 1: 27.653 weren’t even enough to start in the front row since Bottas beat him with 1: 27.622.

Talking about Sergio Prez, the Mexican stayed close to the leaders during qualifying, but In Q3, Checo did not equal the times he set in Q1 and Q2, staying with 1: 28.123 that they thought would assure him the fourth place so stayed in the pits so as not to get in the way of Max Verstappen. This decision hurt the team because Charles Leclerc I moved him from the fourth step thanks to the fact that he marked a time of 1: 28.054.

With these results, the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be fundamental in determining the winner of this race, a situation that could define the fight for the drivers and constructors championships.

Surprises in Q1

Regarding other squires, during Q1 the surprise of the day was the removal of the two Aston Martin. Not sebastian Vettel, nor Lance Stroll were able to save themselves from the first cut, a fact that was achieved by the two Alfa Romeo (Antonio Giovinazzi will take 10th place, while Kimi Raikkonen will take 12th place).

Sainz reduces damage, but is out in Q2

In addition, for the Q2 Mclaren, Alpine and Ferrari were left without a driver. Ricciardo stayed in 11th place; Alonso, brand new third place of the last race, culminated in 13, while Carlos Sainz starred in a dramatic scene in which he could barely escape a crash that made him return to the pits from where he could no longer register a time that would make him sneak into Q3.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state