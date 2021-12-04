Sánchez praises the young Samia, the Afghan refugee who wants to study medicine: “You are an example of self-improvement”

MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has referred this Saturday to the young Samia, the 17-year-old Afghan refugee who has learned Spanish in two months and wants to study medicine, whose story has been revealed during the ceremony of decoration to the members of the Armed Forces who participated in that Afghan evacuation mission. “You are an example of strength and improvement,” the president said on his Twitter account.

“Spain is now your home. You can count on the hospitality and support of our people. Thank you for your testimony, which is the hundreds of Afghans who have been forced to leave their country. We are with you”, has added.

During the 10 days that the Afghan evacuation mission lasted, the Spanish Armed Forces managed to remove from the country more than 2,000 people, Afghan collaborators and their families, as well as other especially vulnerable people such as journalists, human rights activists or members of minorities .

Samia, 17, was one of the evacuees. He arrived in Spain with his parents on one of the flights that left the Kabul airport after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. At the time, she did not know how to speak a word of Spanish, but today she is already trying to pass the 4th year of ESO and wants to study Medicine, as she herself recounted in the ceremony of decoration.

The young woman, who lived in Kabul, had to stop going to school when the Taliban reached the Afghan captain and her father began to fear for her life and that of her family. “My world changed completely,” he recalled. They decided to try to leave the country and head to Kabul airport in a “complicated” transfer, in which his sister got lost in the crowd. Finally, the girl was located days later and was also able to travel to Spain in the second phase of the operation carried out from Pakistan, as sources from the Defense Ministry have confirmed to Europa Press.

“I want in the future to return to this country the help they have given us,” said Samia to the applause of the military who participated in the evacuation mission and their families.