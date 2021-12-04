Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 03

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

1. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

2. The power of the dog

Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is graceful, cool, and cruel, while George is impassive, fussy, and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. It is a place the rapid modernization of the 20th century remains and in which the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowbow Phil has ever known, is revered. When George secretly marries a village widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil, shocked and furious, wage a sadistic and relentless war to destroy her completely using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

3. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

Four. Single until Christmas

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment on his perpetual bachelor status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend they are now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother gives him a blind date with his handsome coach James, the plan goes awry.

5. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

6. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Unlucky and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and catches the eye of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

7. 13 hours: the secret soldiers of Benghazi

On September 11, 2012, on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, a group of Islamist militiamen attacked the US consulate and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member US Special Operations team was dispatched to rescue the survivors.

8. All the truth

Attorney Richard Ramsey is working on a difficult case. You must defend a 17-year-old who is suspected of murdering his millionaire father. Ramsey recruits Janelle, a young lawyer, to help him in his work, determined to discover the truth about what happened that day.

9. The laws of the border

Summer 1978. Ignacio Cañas is a 17-year-old introverted and somewhat misfit student living in Girona. When he meets Zarco and Tere, two young criminals from the city’s Chinatown, he finds himself immersed in an unstoppable career of theft, robbery and robbery. It is the story in which Nacho grows older, crossing the line between good and evil, between justice and injustice.

10. A Castle for Christmas

The famous American writer Sophie travels to Scotland and wants to buy a castle, but the fussy owner, Myles (a Scottish duke), is reluctant to sell it to a foreigner. While trying to find a compromise, the couple constantly clash, but along the way they may find more than they bargained for.

