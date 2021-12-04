Jennifer Aniston, in an antisocial plan to avoid going to the Emmys

The actress Jennifer Aniston (52) is one of the Hollywood celebrities who has been most publicly involved in raising awareness among American citizens about the importance of taking social restrictions and the vaccination period that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it very seriously, after more year-long spreading almost uncontrollably around the world.

Although the former protagonist of ‘Friends’ has already returned to work and has made several sporadic appearances on television shows, including that HBO special that reunited the six main actors of the series, the truth is that the interpreter is still struggling to return to normality in the most social sense of the term, so that will not attend the Emmy awards ceremony, which is celebrated on September 19.

As she has explained herself on her way through Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, his fear of getting infected and the anxiety that invades him before any type of mass event are still too high as for you to enjoy a gala of these characteristics. In any case, on behalf of the aforementioned special episode of ‘Friends’, which is opting for one of the statuettes, the director and producer of the special will attend the event: Ben Winston.

“No, I’m not going. Ben Winston, our producer and director, who is incredible, who was in charge of organizing everything, will be the one to go for me. Just being there is too big a step. I’m still taking baby steps and I’m not ready, “said the also star of the famous series ‘The Morning Show’, whose credits she shares with the Oscar-winning Reese Witherspoon.