Iran conducts defense exercise near city with nuclear facilities

The Iranian air defenses fired a missile as part of a exercise on Saturday over the central city of Natanz, which houses nuclear facilities, state television reported, after the local residents reported having heard a big bang.

The television said that the air defense units they fired the missile to test a quick reaction force on Natanz.

These exercises are being carried out in a completely safe environment … and there is no cause for concern, “Army spokesman Shahin Taqikhani told television.

Iranian news agencies previously reported a large explosion in the sky over Natanz, but said there was no official explanation for the incident.

The semi-official news agency Fars quoted his reporter in the vicinity of Badroud as saying that a brief explosion accompanied by intense light was heard in the sky.

The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Israel opposed Iran’s original 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions against it, as being too limited in scope and duration.

Israeli leaders have threatened for a long time with a military action against Iran if they consider that diplomacy is a dead end to deny it nuclear weapons.

