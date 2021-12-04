Haim shares a modernized version of Adam Sandler’s ‘Hanukkah Song’

For the fifth day of his 2021 “Haimukkah” celebrations, Haim has put a distinctly modern spin on the Adam Sandler classic “Hanukkah Song.”

The original tune – which is still just as hilarious today – premiered in the 20th season of Saturday night Live in 1994. In it, Sandler completes an extensive list of famous Jews, from David Lee Roth and Arthur Fonzarelli to Captain Kirk and the Three Stooges.

Haim’s cover updates the list with a slate of more relevant names, such as Japanese Breakfast, Doja Cat, Maya Rudolph, and the Dessner brothers. The sisters also pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim (affectionately called “Stephen Sondheimukkah”) and ask their fans to stay safe amid the spread of the “Omicronukkah” variant.

They also end the song with a not-too-subtle allusion to an upcoming tour.

Check out Haim’s version of ‘Hanukkah Song’ below, then compare it to Sandler’s original version:

In recent days, ‘Haimukkah’ 2021 has seen the band give their fans a brand new Ludwig drum kit, 50 pairs of tickets to the LicouricePizza starring Alana Haim (and a signed poster), Este Haim’s personal Fender bass, and Canter’s Deli aprons that featured on the cover of her most recent album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

For the holidays last year, Haim released his first original Christmas song – a Hanukkah-themed rendition of The Waitresses’ 1982 classic ‘Christmas Wrapping’. In 2019, they released a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ as part of ‘Hanukkah +’, a compilation album that also featured The Flaming Lips and Jack Black.

Their annual celebration follows the return of Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which so far has seen the Foo Fighters frontman cover Lisa Loeb’s hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’ and a rendition of ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ by the Ramones.

For his part, Haim – who once jammed with Flight Of The Conchords – was recently announced as part of the Mad Cool Festival 2022 lineup. They will appear alongside artists such as Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, CHVRCHES, Sam Fender and Arlo Parks.

In a five-star review of “Women In Music Pt. III”, Rhian Daly by NME He said: “By breaking away from what the world might expect of them and allowing themselves to do whatever they want, [Haim] They have produced an album that is experimental, reassuring and vulnerable; it is something of great beauty. “