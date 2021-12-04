Fortnite: Ariana Grande releases a great new skin, how to get it?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The players of Fortnite They were able to enjoy in August a concert by Ariana Grande, a famous singer who joined the Battle Royale shortly after with an attractive skin. The also actress has just returned to the Epic Games title with an outfit that you will undoubtedly want to have in your collection.

This is the Space Traveler skin, which gives Ariana Grande a unique look based on the current season. This content offers various accessories and a cool secondary style. Are you interested? Here’s how to get it.

This is what the Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin looks like

How to get the new Ariana Grande skin on Fortnite?

Epic Games did not organize any events to get the new Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin for free and before the rest of the players. So the only alternative to add it to your collection is to visit the Battle Royale store and buy it with PaVos.

The separate skin is offered for 2,000 coins, but can also be purchased in a bundle that adds a pickaxe, glider, and the Creepy Smmalz accessory for 2,500 Bucks.

The pickaxe, glider and accessory can be purchased separately for 800, 1200 and 400 coins respectively. The skin has a built-in gesture that radically changes its appearance. As if that were not enough, he has another secret style that can be achieved by completing some challenges.

To do this you must have the base skin and find Ariana Grande’s NPC in Believer Beach. In this way you will have access to a series of simple challenges that you must complete. Below I leave you images of the content:

New batch of Ariana Grande

She’ll teach you love, patience, and how to take down some Cube Monsters. Spacefarer @Ariana Grande and Spooky Smallz have arrived. pic.twitter.com/SC5Zrq11ZX – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 22, 2021

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

