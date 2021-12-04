Follow America vs Chivas live for the first leg of the quarterfinals

America will seek to set foot in the semifinals in a new National Classic in this 2021 Apertura Tournament.

America receives at the Azteca Stadium at Chivas by Edgar Mejía to seek a home advantage in this quarter-final series. Las Águilas arrive at this meeting with the reminder that Guadalajara defeated them on matchday 12 of the Liga MX Women by 2-1.

Chivas and America finished the regular phase of Opening Tournament 2021 very close in the table, with the rojiblancas adding 33 units in fourth place and the Eagles with 31 points in fifth place.

Edgar Mejía’s team also comes with the advantage of having the scoring champion of this Apertura 2021. Alicia cervantes she beat Desireé Monsivais and Renae Cuellar with 17 goals, who finished the regular phase with 14 goals.

Follow live America vs Chivas

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker