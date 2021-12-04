Follow America vs Chivas live for the first leg of the quarterfinals

America will seek to set foot in the semifinals in a new National Classic in this 2021 Apertura Tournament.

America receives at the Azteca Stadium at Chivas by Edgar Mejía to seek a home advantage in this quarter-final series. Las Águilas arrive at this meeting with the reminder that Guadalajara defeated them on matchday 12 of the Liga MX Women by 2-1.

Chivas and America finished the regular phase of Opening Tournament 2021 very close in the table, with the rojiblancas adding 33 units in fourth place and the Eagles with 31 points in fifth place.

Edgar Mejía’s team also comes with the advantage of having the scoring champion of this Apertura 2021. Alicia cervantes she beat Desireé Monsivais and Renae Cuellar with 17 goals, who finished the regular phase with 14 goals.

Follow live America vs Chivas

⏱64 ‘| #JuntasPorLaGloria 𝚟𝚜 Chivas

🔁 | First Change of the Ame

➡️ | ENTER: Montse Hernández

⬅️ | SALE: Montse Saldivar – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) December 4, 2021

52 ‘🤨🤨🤨 – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) December 4, 2021

48 & # 39; GOLAAAAAAAAZO DEL GUADALAJARA! GOOOOOOL OF @LICHACERVANTES! 🔥 THE 50 HAD TO BE A POEM! THE 50 AS ROJIBLANCA COULDN’T BE IN ANY STADIUM! THIS IS #LAMARCADEALICIA! GO, CHIVAS! 🇫🇷 America 2-1 CHIVAS 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ea8QVf8cyd – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) December 4, 2021

38 & # 39; Goal of the rival. – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) December 4, 2021

31 ‘ @ carojaramillo94 long distance test, but his shot is stopped by the rival goalkeeper. – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) December 4, 2021

14 & # 39; Joselineeeeee! 😱 Long distance shooting of @JoselineMonR that goes just barely above the rival frame. – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) December 4, 2021

⏱11 ‘| #JuntasPorLaGloria 𝚟𝚜 Chivas

G⚽⚽⚽L @sarah_luebbe finishes inside the area and scores the first for América AME 1-0 CHIVAS pic.twitter.com/0Gozi34UQ7 – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) December 4, 2021