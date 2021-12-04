Exercise helps reduce pain.

Not long ago, most doctors and therapists advised people with chronic pain to rest and avoid any activity that causes pain.

But the evidence accumulated in recent decades has changed this thinking. Recent scientific studies have shown that physical inactivity strengthens pain sensitivity pathways, according to a report from the Department of Applied Sciences in Bochum, Germany, which studies how movement influences chronic pain, especially back pain.

Exercise, on the other hand, often reduces the sensation of pain immediately afterward and raises the pain threshold.

Currently, international consensus clinical recommendations for most chronic musculoskeletal pain conditions recommend exercise therapy and physical activity as basic treatments, says Jonas Bloch Thorlund, professor of musculoskeletal health at the University of Southern Denmark. who studies exercise and pain.

The problem is that, while some form of exercise generally helps almost everyone manage chronic pain, finding the right training to alleviate your particular pain often requires trial and error and perseverance as the most well-known and popular actions for pain relief pain doesn’t work for everyone. The key is to find the right routine for each person.

In an analysis of research on the subject and similar practices, the authors conclude that yoga generally improves physical function, quality of life, and pain for many people with knee osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neck pain, headaches, and pain. low back pain. “But, according to the review, the relief is usually mild and some participants end up with more pain after starting to practice

The same dynamic is manifested in other studies of exercise therapy for chronic pain. Some people respond well to yoga, tai chi, swimming, strength training or walking, and others do not, said Dr. Melissa Phuphanich, a physical medicine resident at the University of California, Los Angeles, author of a study reported in 2020.

The good news is that this very inconsistency opens up options. For example, in knee osteoarthritis, one of the main areas of research researchers can’t really find a big difference between different types of exercise for pain management. So maybe it would be wise to start with a short walk in a park, and see how your body reacts, after you’ve discussed it with your doctor, of course).

