Billie Eilish’s hair looks throughout her career
Since 2016 with only 15 years Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell began his artistic career as a singer, this was after his older brother Finneas uploaded a video of Eilish singing the song “Ocean Eyes” written by him. Finneas uploaded the video to YouTube on March 24, 2016 and according to an interview, the O’Connell brothers recall that they uploaded the video to the platform one night and went to sleep and only the next day was the video popular. , something that was not expected.
Since then, Billie Eilish has become a musical phenomenon and at her young age she has won 7 Grammy Awards, one of them won it in the “Album of the Year” category. This happened in 2020 with his first album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Co-written and produced by his brother and best friend Finneas. The young singer has been characterized by her peculiar style of dress and during the five-year career that the singer-songwriter has had different haircuts and dyes.
Billie Eilish’s hair looks
Regarding her hair transformations, her fans have always been on the lookout for what will be the new dye or look of the “Your Power” singer. So these are the changes that Billie Eilish has made in her years as one of the youngest and most talented artists in the world.
2017
In 2017, at the age of 16, the singer wore an almost white gray hair tone, the length of her hair was long and her forehead was clear.
2018
In 2018, at the age of 17, she changed her hair tone to a washed-out blue color, the cut was worn in long layers and she wore long hair.
2019
For, at 18, Eilish made a radical change by dyeing her roots phosphorescent green and the rest a deep black tone. The length of her hair was medium and layered short.
2020
In 2020, at 19, Billie decided not to change her look from the previous year and preserved her original greenish look that characterized her for two years in a row.
2021
At the beginning of 2021, 19-year-old Billie, who will stop being a “teen” on December 18, astonished her fans by dyeing her hair an ultra blonde tone which made her eyes stand out. Her hair was cut short above her shoulders and to change her style it was decided to make bangs which suits her very well.
2021
Finally, before the end of 2021, Billie Eilish once again surprised her fans with another hair tone, because this time the singer dyed her hair brown to become a brunette.
With this count of Billie Eilish’s hair looks, it can be seen that the artist has a taste for changing her appearance from time to time, this to refresh her style. Undoubtedly, the young singer has proven that with any hair color she looks spectacular and we will continue to wait for her next look.