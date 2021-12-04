Benjamín Galdames, the surprise of Gerardo Martino’s Tricolor





Gerardo Martino has not given his official list to face Chile on December 8. Tata is waiting to know the results of the semifinals to know who he can count on. The national coach is targeting Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo and Jeremy Márquez de Atlas, the emeralds Osvaldo Rodríguezy and José Iván Rodríguez and the auriazules Alan Mozo and Erik Lira. Players who are eliminated on Sunday can be cited.

Meanwhile, the Tata continues with the work in the CAR. The group was of twenty players, but in the last hours Benjamin Galdames joined. The incorporation of the forward of the Spanish Union of the Chilean league caused surprise.

Pablo’s son, a Cruz Azul player between 2001 and 2003, was called by Martín Laserte for the same commitment, but Benjamin preferred to wear the green.

The practice at the CAR was a double session, in the morning physical work, while in the afternoon the exercises were soccer.

In the photographs that the Tricolor shared, the delivery made by Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán, Efraín Álvarez, Marcelo Flores, among others, was observed.

Luis Malagón and Carlos Acevedo walked away and performed specific routines for them.

Gerardo Martino was attentive to all the exercises, many have contact for the first time with the Argentine coach.

Erick Aguirre, Sebastián Córdova, Alan Cervantes, Omar Campos, Eduardo Aguirre, Poncho González and Julián Araujo. The players who are concentrated are young, the generational change has to be short or medium term.

The December 8 game in Austin may be the springboard for someone to fill the eye of Tata and he can win his place in the qualifying rounds and the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the last minute.

After two hours of exercises, the players returned to the interior of the CAR. Gerardo has two more days to work and then travel to the United States. The rest of the players who are called have to join on Monday immediately.

Mexico closes its activity in 2021 with the game against La Roja, then comes a break and plays again until the end of January 2022 against Jamaica and Costa Rica in the continuation of the Concacaf octagonal.

THE DATA

Benjamín Galdames received the call from Chile, but preferred to travel to Mexico.

