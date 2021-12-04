Amazon reveals the premiere date of the series that adapts the adventures of the literary hero, already without the face of Tom Cruise

Jack Reacher returns to the fray … and this time he will not be played by Tom Cruise but by Alan Ritchson. Prime Video has announced the February 4, 2022 as the release date of ‘Reacher’, the series that will adapt Lee Child’s novels and whose trailer we can already see.

From the hand of Nick Santora, who wrote the last ‘The most dangerous game’, comes this first season of fiction that will be based on ‘Dangerous Zone’ (‘Killing Floor’), the first of the twenty-six novels in the saga.

Specifically, the synopsis reads as follows:

Jack Reacher is a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life, a nomad without a phone who travels the most essentials across the country to explore the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community dealing with its first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately detain him and eyewitnesses locate Reacher at the crime scene. As he tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge that will require his intelligence and strength, but one thing is for sure: They have chosen the wrong man to bear the blame.

Along with Ritchson as Reacher, the cast consists of Malcolm Goodwin like Oscar Finlay, Willa fitzgerald like Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster like KJ, Hugh thompson like Baker, Maria sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillen like jasper, Kristin kreuk like charlie Currie graham as Kliner Sr., Marc bendavid like Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter like Mosley, Maxwell jenkins like young Reacher and Bruce mcgill like Mayor Teale.