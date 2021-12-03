Who is Elizabeth Holmes? The Theranos founder who ripped off the Silicon Valley top

Elizabeth holmes is a businesswoman facing trial on various charges of fraud and conspiracy. For years, he ensured that his company Theranos he had developed a system for taking blood tests that would revolutionize medical care around the world.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

At 19 years old, Elizabeth holmes founded Theranos, a biomedical company that was valued at 9,000 million dollars. This young American promised to develop a technology capable of diagnosing hundreds of diseases with just a few small blood samples, a vision that would bring medical care to the comfort of home.

However, what investors in Theranos They didn’t know is that the company had never actually operated. And if they chose to cover up the false reality, it endangered the health of thousands of people.

Currently Elizabeth holmes He faces a twenty-year prison sentence, on charges that represent one of the biggest scams in the mecca of technology: Silicon Valley.

Scam the top of Silicon Valley as a business person

Also, this Monday at his trial Elizabeth holmes He testified that he suffered sexual, physical and psychological abuse by his ex-partner and partner, Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, and that this violence impacted his life during the time he sustained the lie of Theranos.

In his testimony, he spoke about his personal relationship with his ex-partner, exhibiting that he taught him “everything he thought he knew about business”, which had a strong impact on the formation of his person, according to what he quotes Reuters.

She accuses her mentor of abusing her

Before the rostrum, the Holmes She claimed that her partner instructed her how to behave, like business people do, and forced her to have sex with him.

“Balwani told me that he did not know what he was doing in business and that my convictions were wrong, that he was amazed at my mediocrity and that if I followed my instincts, I was going to fail,” he explained at trial.

He also assured that he left Stanford University at the age of 19 to focus on the founding of Theranos and that his decision was motivated in part by having been the victim of a rape while studying at that elite institution.

“I was raped when I was at Stanford and I decided to start building Theranos. I was not going to class and I was wondering how I was going to process that experience. And I decided that I was going to make a life building this company.”

It was at this time that she approached her associate, who is 20 years her senior and whom she admired as a successful ‘businessman’ who had worked with Bill Gates.

Although in previous statements the founder of Theranos He had already accused his partner of mistreatment, it was only this Monday when he spoke about the abuse.

“He would get very angry with me and then sometimes he would come up to our bedroom and force me to have sex with him when I didn’t want to, because I wanted him to know that he still loved me,” Holmes said.

For his part, Balwani denied these claims in court documents, calling the statements of his former partner and former associate “false and inflammatory.”

