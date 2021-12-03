The horror! Debt collectors will go after defaulters now on Facebook and Instagram

Did you know that debt collectors they will now be able to communicate with defaulters through Instagram and Facebook? The measure will be applied in the territory of USA due to a recent change in legislation.

And it is that, recently some changes were proposed to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which entered into force in the United States as of Tuesday, November 30.

The reform to the legislation was proposed during the administration of Republican Donald Trump, with which now, Americans who owe money, will have to bear the possibility that debt collectors contact them through Instagram and Facebook.

With this legislation, the United States administration intends to “modernize the legal regime for debt collection.”

The recent reform to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act opens the debate as to whether this new regulation could lead to new forms of harassment towards consumers who have difficulty paying their bills. debts, especially after the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs around the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to US media data, at the end of the third quarter of 2021, there were 77.6 million Americans who had at least one debt in collection process, while the most recent TransUnion report highlighted that the total debt is 188,000 millions of dollars in outstanding balances.

What limits does the law place on debt collectors?

Although debt collectors may contact residents through the aforementioned social networks, there are certain limits set by law.

This means that the companies that are in charge of collecting debts must send a message request informing the affected party that it is explicitly an intention to collect. Thus, the consumer will have the final decision as to whether to accept the message request or not.

Similarly, debt collectors will NOT be able to publish any information regarding the debt that is visible to the general public, or to the debtor’s contacts, friends and followers.

