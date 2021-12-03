The date of presentation of Córdova with Chivas that opens the way to Antuna with America

America and Guadalajara prepare the most striking movement of the winter market. The exchange between Sebastian Cordova and Uriel antuna It has been highly controversial due to the nature of the operation between the two antagonistic institutions of Mexican soccer, but it seems that there is no going back.

The two clubs have reached a agreement And at the moment, it is the footballers who are arranged with the institutions on salary, bonuses, bonuses and taxes, which is why the operation has not been made official in any of the clubs, although that could be resolved in a short time.

As reported by Multimedios, in Verde Valle they would have already defined when they would make the arrival of Sebastián Córdova official at his camp. It would be next Monday, December 6, when it is announced that the element formed in the lower divisions of Coapa will be its footballer for the tournament Closing 2022.

This data could well present an overview of when they will do the same in Coapa with Uriel Antuna, an element that also finished fixing his salary with the Millonets this week with the idea that everything would be in order to be able to join the discipline cream blue for the preseason.

That said, the presentation of Cordova with Guadalajara is practically a fact and therefore, also that of Uriel antuna with America. The exchange is controversial, it has generated the annoyance of fans who have made their disagreement felt on social networks and that will surely be something to talk about as soon as the two put on their new shirt.