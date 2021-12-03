That, weight! It appreciates more than 2% in the week after ‘storm’ by omicron – El Financiero

The weight it depreciated this Friday against the dollar, mainly due to fears of the first omicron case in Mexico and the expectation that in the short term, the Federal Reserve could show a less flexible monetary policy.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico, the national currency depreciated 0.14 percent, to trade at 21.37 units per dollar, this in the interbank environment.

The exchange rate touched a minimum of 21.16 and a maximum of 21.49 pesos per dollar during the day.

With everything and the fall of this Friday, the peso presented a weekly appreciation of 2.11 percent, breaking a three-week losing streak.

At a bank window, the dollar is sold at 21.85 units, according to Citibanamex data.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, gained 0.11 percent to settle at 1,185 points.

“The peso remains very sensitive to foreign market movements, particularly US stocks and the dollar, amid a light local agenda,” Bloomberg said.

The most depreciated currencies during the last day of the week are the Australian dollar with 1.33 percent, the New Zealand dollar with 1.05 percent, the South African rand with 1.08 percent, the Norwegian krone with 1.04 percent and the Swedish krone with 1.01 percent. hundred.