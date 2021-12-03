Price of the dollar today, December 3, the peso gains a week

Today Friday, December 3, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.2730 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso lost in this session 2.91 cents in the exchange rate as the interbank spot dollar closed at 21.3734. This setback for the Mexican currency occurs after advancing for the fourth consecutive day.

However, it is a slight loss compared to the 46.01 cents that the Mexican currency manages to recover on a weekly basis, compared to the close of last Friday when the greenback ended at 21.8335 pesos per unit.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3734

: Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3734 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78

: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58

Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.7 ‘- Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.7 ‘- Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.93 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.77

Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.77 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 53,774.2 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you to read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts the session with profits

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.05 pesos, for $ 28.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.