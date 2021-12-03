Jürgen Klopp praises Raúl Jiménez for overcoming a skull fracture

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.12.2021 12:43:33





One of the members of the Premier league who worried the most during the skull fracture he suffered Raul Jimenez a year ago during a game with the Wolves was the DT of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp. And it is that the German every time he has had a chance has praised the Aztec.

And to prove what happened this Friday, where Klopp took advantage of the press conference prior to the duel on Saturday when they visit the Wolves, for express their happiness because the Mexican has returned to the courts after overcoming his injury.

“I am very happy to see him back. (to Raúl Jiménez). Hopefully he scores a lot of goals, but not this Saturday. They are (Wolverhampton) a really good team, “said the German strategist.

And it should be remembered that after skull fracture in December 2020, the Mexican all that was left of last season was lost, because he focused on his rehabilitation and at times he was in doubt that he would be able to play soccer again.

What happened to Raúl Jiménez?

During a match between Wolves and Arsenal of the Premier league, the Mexican joined the defensive work of his team in a corner kick, there in a ball divided by air, Brazilian David Luiz hit the Mexican with his head, who fell unconscious and had to be transferred to the hospital where he was operated on the skull.