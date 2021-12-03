“I’ve never seen anyone as fit as Cristiano at 36”

Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in the victory over Arsenal and the new Manchester United manager highlighted what the 36-year-old does

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new manager, said he has never seen a player as fit at 36 as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new manager, highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s qualities. EFE

The Portuguese reached the figure of 801 goals in his sports career with the two he scored against Arsenal.

Nevertheless, The role that Cristiano will play at Manchester United with Rangnick, a coach who intends to instill a system of pressure that involves the whole team, is an uncertainty.

“You have to adapt to the players you have available“, said the German, who offered this Friday his first press conference as coach of the ‘Red Devils’.

“To see Cristiano yesterday in the second half, at 36 years old … I have never seen a player so fit. He is still a footballer who can easily make a difference. Yesterday I saw Cristiano press, so I think he is more He is willing to do it. His teammates will have to do the same, “he added.

The German will have the first opportunity to give Cristiano the starting role this Sunday in the duel at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace.