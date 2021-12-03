‘I like very much’; Xavi reveals that he was close to signing Guardado

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.12.2021 09:18:16





The FC Barcelona faces the Betis this weekend and the coach Xavi Hernandez highlighted the figure of Andrés Guardado in the rival team, an element that he said he likes a lot and was close to signing him when he directed the Al saad from Qatar.

“We wanted to sign him for him Al saad. We have been evaluating his signing and he is a player who I like very much. He is technical, he works a lot for the team, he has a long pass, he shoots. He is a very important footballer for him BetisIt’s the team’s metronome ”, he commented.

Although there is still activity in LaLiga, the strategist of the Catalan team assured that they are already working on the planning of the squad and in the search for reinforcements for the winter market which starts in January.

“It is working to reinforce ourselves in winter, is evidence. And for that, someone would have to leave. We will see, the situation is not good and we must be careful about it salary margin. But we are working to make some incorporation, it is the reality ”, he said.

Xavi commented that it is important for the club to beat the Betis this saturday, since does not rule out lifting the title of the Spanish League, where he is seventh with 23 points, 13 units from the pointer Real Madrid.

“The Barça aspires to win it all. I have said it many times: here it is not worth drawing or losing. We are a team made to win and to compete. I fully share the opinion of the president, “he added.