Hamilton wins Free Practice 1 in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton has won the first free practice in history at the Jeddah circuit. The British driver has prevailed over Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas in apparent Mercedes supremacy in Saudi Arabia. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have finished within the Top 10.

The first free practice session in Saudi Arabia was marked by initial uncertainty and by the desire to try a new circuit on the part of all the drivers. In a day session and preceded by some rough practices in Formula 2, the unknowns were the order of the day.

The first quarter of an hour has been commanded by Max Verstappen. The Dutch rider has shown a quick adaptation, to top it off, on hard tires. The Red Bull driver has been chased by Lando Norris’s McLaren. For their part, the Mercedes have been in the background and have set less competitive times, in the first instance, with the soft compound.

Towards the halfway point of practice, the Black Arrows have gotten closer to Max’s fast times, albeit more than six-tenths behind on a more soft two-ply tire. However, both Lewis and Valtteri have gotten more out of their W12 with a new batch of soft tires and have beaten the 24-year-old’s time.

With 14 minutes remaining in the session, Hamilton took the lead with a time of 1: 29.786, two tenths faster than Bottas and Verstappen. Apparently, the Mercedes have easily made competitive times, while the Dutchman’s Red Bull has climbed all the curbs, sanding the flat bottom of the RB16B with each turn around, to get closer to the records of the formation pair. German.

Finally, no one has exceeded the British rider’s time. Only Verstappen has been able to approach -56 thousandths-, while Bottas has finished in third position. Behind them, Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo surprised the top five.

Carlos Sainz was the first of the Ferraris, sixth position for the Madrid native. Finally, Fernando Alonso was ninth on the hard compound, one second behind Hamilton, who completed it on the soft tire. At 18:00 Spanish time, the second training sessions will be held in Jeddah.

