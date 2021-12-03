Days after colliding with the Pitbull Cruz, Gervonta Davis spoke again about Canelo Álvarez

The next Sunday, Gervonta davis returns to the ring to defend his WBA Lightweight World Title before the mexican Isaac Cruz at Staples Center in Los Angeles. On the other hand, in the last hours, the fighter of Floyd mayweather I speak of Canelo Alvarez, he surrendered to and added that he really liked the presentation he had before Caleb Plant.

Reality shows that the fighter of Guadalajara He is one of the best of the present time and the detractors begin to shut their mouths because fight after fight breaks more records. What’s more, this I already knew Money, who told him that his boxer was going to be the owner of a business like boxing, where the Mexican attracts all kinds of agreements since an investment with him means profits.

On the other hand, whoever surrendered to and belongs to the stable of Floyd mayweather is Gervonta Davis, who next Sunday faces Isaac Cruz. “His last performance was very good, I love Canelo as a boxer. He’s a tough guy, I feel like he learned a lot from his loss to Floyd Mayweather. He made him a better fighter, and I think he is definitely unique, he has great power and he should be number one. “, expressed The Tank to different media.

And he added: “He already has that experience and is opening the way for new fighters and that must be recognized. I have no doubt that he will do well at 190 pounds. ” On the other hand, in the face of the clash with Isaac Cruz, he said that the type of sparring led him to improve and in that way he arrives in a great way against the Mexican.

On the other hand, the Pitbull, who will have the toughest fight of his career, received a message from Canelo Álvarez prior to his fight. “What’s up, Isaac. Courage, you have to keep working and give it a lot of desire so that it becomes bigger. Do not be discouraged and you have to train harder and give it more enthusiasm. A hug ”, expressed the man from Guadalajara to his compatriot.