Dancer David Avilés Reveals How Puerto Rican Actors In “West Side Story” Helped Steven Spielberg Represent Puerto Ricans

Dancing has changed the life of David Aviles Morales time and again since he was born 30 years ago in Bayamón -in the Villas de Monterrey residential complex in Rexville- until now, when just a few days ago he was seen for the first time on the big screen of a cinema as “Aníbal”, one of the Members of the Sharks gang in the new film adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, under the direction of the legendary filmmaker Steven spielberg.

The law of attraction was fully fulfilled for this young dancer, who assures that the experience of being part of this film broadened his panorama of what he wants to do from now on as an artist.

David was 13 years old when he had his first experience with dance with the choreographer Ricardo Castrillón, in whose academy he was awarded a scholarship for one year due to his ability and commitment.

“At that time, neither my family nor I had the means to pay for some classes. That scholarship was the only vehicle to start learning and training, “recalls Avilés Morales when talking to The new day.

Puerto Rican dancer David Avilés Morales, left, in one of the film’s scenes. (Supplied)

After that experience with the jazz side, she became interested in classical ballet and entered the Conservatory of Concert Ballet under the tutelage of Carlos Cabrera and Lolita San Miguel.

“I was struck by the fact that in ballet the dancer was the central figure, he was the one who people went to see how they go to concerts to see the singer, and I shed my prejudices, because people from the villages do not dance ballet” he expresses between laughs.

However, during those first steps, there was something that marked him. “At the age of 14 they gave me the VHS of ‘West Side Story’ for Christmas and that blew my mind. It caught my attention to see how in that movie the bargains fought dancing ballet. But later, when I found out that Puerto Ricans did not participate in the film, with the exception of Rita Moreno, I was disappointed, and I thought it would be nice to be part of that musical sometime.

And the opportunity came to him in an unexpected way. David says that, like so many Puerto Ricans, the passage of Hurricane María impacted his life. At that time, he was on the island serving as a full-time father to his daughter Gennavie, a product of his relationship with her. ballerina Gina Santos, who was on tour with Luis Fonsi.

“I couldn’t stay alone with the girl on the island, so I moved to Miami and stopped dancing. Until one day my mother called me to tell me that Steven Spielberg was going to San Juan to audition for ‘West Side Story’, to travel to participate, and I replied that I could not do it, that I had not trained for a long time and that I had no money for the passage. ‘I already bought the ticket for you’, he answered me ”.

The story of how David went through the “callback” process in which the group of applicants was reduced from 100 dancers to 50, to 14, until he obtained a space on the tape, like for another movie, but there he came to be. in front of Spielberg turned into a Shark and with all the desire that the Puerto Rican essence would be felt on this occasion.

“Cindy Tolan, the casting director of the filmHe saw me at the audition in San Juan and from there he quotes me to the one in Miami and then to the one in New York. At that first audition you had to dance, act and sing and I hadn’t had training in singing or acting, but ‘West Side Story’ was my dream and I was going to give my one hundred percent “.

In New York it was time to audition only for Spielberg and talk with him.

“I told him: ‘I don’t know how many actors prepare their whole lives for a moment like this to meet him and I’m here as a dancer. But I’m Puerto Rican and I’m a die-hard fan of ‘West Side Story’ and I want to be in this movie even if it’s sweeping into a corner. ‘ I let him know where I come from and how dance gave me the capital to leave the residential area and give my family a better life ”.

Two months passed and David did not know anything more about the project. Until the call came.

“I remember Cindy telling me: ‘Thank your mom for buying you that ticket and tell her that you’re going to be able to pay for it.”

Contributed to a more faithful projection of being Puerto Rican

Once inside the eight-month shoot, David sensed Spielberg’s interest and by screenwriter Tony Kushner for projecting a more faithful image of Puerto Rican culture, of the reality of the Puerto Rican who came to New York in the 1950s to confront a foreign world and, above all, racism.

He says that one day he came to rehearse with a shirt that wore the monostar with the sky blue triangle, which aroused curiosity, given that the Puerto Rican flags that were being placed on the set were dark blue.

“I am not Albizu Campos, but when they asked me about the difference in color, I explained what I knew about the history of the flag, and the flags on the set changed. Rita Moreno, as the film’s executive producer, was very important in this whole process of trying to be faithful. “

“When I read in the script that the anthem of Puerto Rico was going to be sung and that it was the original version, it gave me tremendous emotion.”

David became part of a committee that Kushner formed with other Puerto Rican members of the cast, who offered him information about customs, and especially the Puerto Rican accent and slang.

Steven Spielberg with the “Sharks” interpreters during the filming of “West Side Story”. (Supplied)

From dancer to actor

As part of his preparation for the fime, David had to take boxing classes and train himself in stunt techniques. One of his scenes required getting into a moving truck to throw some melons at passersby and in preparation for the final fight. He appears armed with a tube and a Puerto Rican flag as a cape.

“Those scenes gave me a unique opportunity because as a dancer my director was Justin peck, who is the choreographer of the New York City Ballet, but for the ‘stunt’ scenes, my director was Spielberg ”.

How was the experience of sharing with Spielberg?

“I remember one of the conversations he had with us that was about how important meditation is to him. He is a super human person, super dedicated to his work. One would think that it would not be so from his experience. He also told us about how the music of ‘West Side Story’ transported him back to his childhood because his parents listened to the musical record at home. He shared with us that his motivation for making the film was something very personal because he wanted to expose the issue of racism in the United States and that at the same time he was challenging himself because it was the first musical of his career. That he knew he wanted to do it, but that it was Trump’s racist speech as president that made him decide that it was time to do it. But the premiere of the film was delayed by the pandemic.

How did you feel when you saw yourself on the big screen?

“It has been a crazy experience. You can expect everything spectacular from Steven’s version. In terms of images, all the scenes look like paintings. My previous jobs were for television, for Disney Channel and HBO Films. When I saw myself on the big screen, the truth is that it is another spectrum. Now I am working to be there again. This has given me a new north, a transition. I want to continue presenting myself as an actor, singer and dancer. That idea that I was not that was taken away from me. I was trained, time was dedicated to me and it was explained to me that when you want to do something, there is no way it will not work out. Spielberg told me how to do a scene and I did it and that changed me. There you see that art is inspiring. Now I want to inspire others to do what you love and that pays you back ”.

More about David Avilés Morales

-In your resume you must have participated in the tapes “Teen Beach Movie” 1 and 2 that Disney filmed in Puerto Rico, as well as in the “reality” “Look who is dancing” by Univision, where he was a dance partner of María Eliza Camargo and Marjorie De Souza. He also participated in the tape “Behind The Candellabra”, starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, under the direction of Steven Soderbergh.

-Together with his partner Gina Santos he participated in the video of the musical success “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy yankee.

-It has integrated the dance corps of Luis Fonsi, Farruko, Daddy Yankee and Zion & Lennox.

-He is currently working as a choreographer for the competition “This is how you dance” from Telemundo.

-Recently danced and acted in the video for the song “I returned”, from Bad bunny and Adventure.

-Recognize in your Puerto Rican colleagues Aníbal Marrero and Danny Lugo two important mentors in his career.