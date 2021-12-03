Chivas will have another element with an Americanist past in the first team

The new physical preparation of the Flock worked in the basic forces of America, where he coincided in 2015 with Sebastián Córdova

GUADALAJARA – Chivas continues making movements for the Closing Tournament 2022, after Marcelo Michel Leaño will add to the coaching staff of the first team Mexican physical trainer Adrián Cruz, who will take the place of the Spanish Erick Roqueta.

The new Chivas Performance Area Physical Preparation Coordinator he is 44 years old and He has an Americanist past in lower categories, after working in the Azulcrema institution from the 2014 Apertura Tournament to the 2016 Clausura, in the Sub-20, 17 and 15 categories.

Adrián Cruz Ahuatzi (black shirt) worked between 2014 and 2016 in América. @America club

Given the possibility of incorporating Sebastian Cordova to the rojiblanca institution, Marcelo Michel Leaño will reunite once again the American youth squad and Chivas’ new physical trainer, after both shared a dressing room in 2015 in the U-20 category and in 2018 with the Necaxa team.

Adrián Cruz has 12 years of support as a physical trainer in Mexican soccer in lower categories, Expansion League and in the Maximum Circuit, collaborating in clubs such as: Indios de Ciudad Juárez, San Luis, Jaguares de Chiapas, América and Necaxa.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

cross started its process in the Guadalajara as physical trainer of the Tapatío team in the Expansion League, after joining the rojiblanca institution last semester at the request of Marcelo Michel Leaño, who has known him since his time with the Necaxa team in the 2018 Apertura Tournament.

The now physical trainer of Chivas He began his career in Mexican soccer as technical director in the third division category, after leading the Lobos de Tlaxcala team in 2008.

The native of Tlaxcala will be in charge of the Guadalajara preseason, which will begin on December 6 and will have two stages, one in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, from December 10 to 17 and in Verde Valle, from December 20 to January 2nd.