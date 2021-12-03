Black Lions accounts withheld due to lawsuit of former Crosas agent

After several years in a civil lawsuit with the representative Paulo Hernandez, Black lions reported that their accounts were retained this Friday after the former agent of Marc Crosas now sued them through commercial channels, said the president Alberto Castellanos.

The leader of the UdeG explained that Paul ask for 10 percent of the commission of the transfer of Croses to Blue Cross in 2015, which are 300 thousand dollars, after I threw the pass to Toluca demanding that the former Spanish player get him a club in Mexico City.

“Six years ago to be exact, we did the transfers of Marc, we initially tried to do it to Toluca, but unfortunately the intermediaries abuse it and there was no way it could go to Toluca. We had to find him a team in First division, because there was a threat that the player would go to China and if not we found a large team from the Mexico City, we would be left with a commitment of a million and a half dollars with Saints”, He commented.

The lawsuit began with the demands of the agent Paulo Hernández of being paid commission on 10 percent of the transfer and although a Croses they do not owe him anything, they started a civil lawsuit that they won and now he sued them for the commercial route, causing all the accounts of Black lions are being held.

“The transfer could be made to Blue Cross paying the respective percentage that corresponds to the player, the 10 percent, he was paid and there was the demand yes or yes from a member of the broker mafia that we gave him the same amount that was given to Marc Crosa, which seems to me is a vival, for the transfer to take place. After it is paid there is a civil judgment that lasts several years and that finally we won a few months ago. The day before we started to have a problem with the accounts because they were retained, that was the bank’s explanation, that he had been retained by a legal issue”He declared.

“The representative of Marc Crosas is making use of it to make demand for the commercial route and as a precautionary measure it was made possible to retain the accounts of Black lions. We have payroll and supplier commitments and it is generating an operating problem for us and we hope to fix it in three, four days. It seemed important to me that it will be a public issue. The project is not at risk, it’s a legal issue“Judicial now it was our turn and I wanted them to know from their server”, he added.

Alberto Castellanos made it clear that the legal issue has nothing to do with Marc Crosa, to whom they do not owe any figure, since otherwise they would have already been sued before the FIFA and the TAS

“We don’t owe Marc anything, if we owed him, he could have sued us before FIFA, the TAS and they would have forced us to pay him. The issue is with Top Radical Sports, with Paul, your representative, “he commented.