5 medicinal plants to fight osteoporosis and strengthen bones

The osteoporosis is one of the most common diseases that affects the bones; At a certain age, its appearance is common, so it must be attended from the beginning to control its repercussions. One way to do it is hand in hand with 5 medicinal plants, which is strengthen bones and fight osteoporosis. With the help of these species, you will prevent your bone structure from weakening and triggering injuries such as fractures.

It is important that you take into account the warnings that your body can give you if it is presenting osteoporosis: before any frequent injury or before the slightest fracture in a bone, go immediately to the doctor for an evaluation. If it is determined to be such a condition, follow the treatment and take into consideration using any of these 5 plants that will help you fight osteoporosis by making your bones stronger.

What is osteoporosis and why does it occur?

The osteoporosis is a disease that affects the bones causing them to become weak and brittle; a slight fall or movement can cause a fractureThat is why it is important to detect it in time to avoid future injuries and complications. According to the Mayo Clinic, the osteoporotic fractures They occur most often in the hip, wrist, and spine.

What plant is good for osteoporosis?

Fortunately there are several medicinal plants that helped to fight osteoporosis and strengthen bones; among the most effective are:

Basil

Photo: Pexels

The basil contributes calcium, a nutrient that is beneficial for bone health. Prepare an infusion and place compresses in those areas where you have already had injuries or that you feel are weakened.

Dandelion

Photo: Pexels

This popular medicinal plant in addition to providing calcium and magnesium, it has anti-inflammatory properties that protect bones. Use it in an infusion just like basil.

Horse tail

Photo: Instagram @el_jardin_del_hierbero

In addition to being used to grow hair, the horse tail is a medicinal plant that helps fight osteoporosis and strengthen bones in a natural and very effective way. In the same way, it relieves all the discomfort caused by this disease.

Chamomile

Photo: Pixabay

Use the chamomile in an infusion and place it in the areas of your body that you want to protect from osteoporosis. Remember this plant has anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to the nutrients necessary to lubricate cartilage and ligaments that join bones.

Green nettle

Photo: Pexels

The green nettle protects your bones from deterioration. It can be used as an ointment and applied at least twice a day to prevent injuries. This is how you can use the medicinal plants for fight osteoporosis and strengthen bones.