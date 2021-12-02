Uriel Antuna still does not accept the conditions proposed by America; not in a hurry to close the transfer

Uriel Antuna and his people do not rule out stopping the negotiation and waiting for his commitment to the Mexican National Team to end to resume the talks

MEXICO – The soccer player from Chivas, Uriel antuna, He is not in a hurry to close his signing with him AmericaWell, while the Eagles they do not reach the salary that he wants, it will be difficult for him to agree to sign the contract that binds him as azulcrema.

Even the ‘Brujo’ and his people do not rule out stopping the negotiation and waiting for his commitment with the Mexican National Team to end to resume the talks.

Uriel Antuna is one step away from being transferred to America. Imago 7

The issue is that the citizens of the capital have not been in a position to match the salary that Antuna perceives in Chivas and this is not satisfied to the extreme right, since he does not intend to lower his salary to play in the Eagles.

So far, the directives have the agreement made, Sebastian Cordova already accepted the offer of Chivas and the coaches of both teams see the exchange in a good way, but Antuna does not give his arm to twist.

While a Antuna He is enthusiastic about the possibility of reaching a club like América, he does not intend to sacrifice the economic issue to change his shirt, since he still has a current contract with Chivas