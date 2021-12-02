Ruidíaz’s renewal with Seattle complicates his arrival at Cruz Azul

The MLS team validated the option to renew the Peruvian, so the celestial team would have to make a large outlay to have their services

MEXICO.- Faced with the scenario that Blue Cross has not made cash with the sale of a player and with the certainty that it will have to be reinforced in several positions, the renewal of Raúl Ruidíaz with Seattle Sounders It is a bucket of cold water for the aspirations of the celestial directive to sign the Peruvian striker.

The Sounders announced Wednesday that they exercised Ruidíaz’s contract renewal option for the 2022 MLS Season, although sources consulted from Peru assure ESPN that the 31-year-old forward does not want to continue with the team and has asked to leave the board.

Sounders announced the renewal of the Peruvian Ruidíaz. Getty Images

The problem is that now the former scoring champion of the MX League is under contract with Seattle and any team that wishes to hire him must negotiate with his club a contract termination that could amount to up to 5 million dollars, while the Peruvian selected received 2.1 million dollars in salary in 2021, figures that would represent a very significant outlay for a Blue Cross that does not have the budget of previous years for the purchase of players.

Ruidíaz has also aroused the interest of Club América, but it remains to be seen if the Azulcrema directive wants to pay for Seattle and approaching the annual salary of the 31-year-old center forward.

Other sources consulted by ESPN tosigned that for the moment the selected Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo have not presented any offer that convinces the cement board to let them go, since the Uruguayan forward and the Mexican midfielder have one more year of contract in Blue Cross and they could only go out this winter on definitive sale.

The informants also assured this medium that no first team player is closed the door to leave, as long as the offer is convenient for all parties.