Price of the dollar today, December 1, peso starts the month gaining

Today Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.5105 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the weight ended the first session of the month recovering 9.22 cents compared to its close on Tuesday. With this result, the Mexican coin spin 3 days advancing to the thread in the exchange rate. The interbank dollar spot it ended at 21.3759 pesos per unit.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3759 – Sale: $ 21.3759

: Buy $ 21.3759 – Sale: $ 21.3759 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.97

: Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.97 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.88 – Sale: $ 21.78

Buy: $ 20.88 – Sale: $ 21.78 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.98 – Sale: $ 21.98

Buy: $ 20.98 – Sale: $ 21.98 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.38

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.57 – Sale: $ 22.13

Buy: $ 20.57 – Sale: $ 22.13 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.99 – Sale: $ 22.02

Buy: $ 20.99 – Sale: $ 22.02 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.80

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at 57,099.7 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.34 pesos, for $ 28.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

